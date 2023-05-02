There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN).

As of close of business last night, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.70, up 1.93% from its previous closing price of $21.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 360879 shares were traded. MYGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MYGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Lambert Nicole sold 6,433 shares for $23.48 per share. The transaction valued at 151,047 led to the insider holds 240,506 shares of the business.

Riggsbee Richard Bryan sold 15,000 shares of MYGN for $338,253 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 337,885 shares after completing the transaction at $22.55 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Lambert Nicole, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,184 shares for $22.74 each. As a result, the insider received 299,823 and left with 215,220 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYGN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.82B and an Enterprise Value of 1.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYGN has reached a high of $28.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MYGN traded 601.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 415.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.43M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.49% stake in the company. Shares short for MYGN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 5.19M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $171.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $173M to a low estimate of $170.25M. As of the current estimate, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $164.9M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $186M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $741.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $721.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $732.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.4M, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $790.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $807.9M and the low estimate is $768.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.