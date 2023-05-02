There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Whirlpool Corporation (WHR).

In the latest session, Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) closed at $139.79 up 0.14% from its previous closing price of $139.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886882 shares were traded. WHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Whirlpool Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $160 from $170 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Conley Christopher S sold 1,535 shares for $147.20 per share. The transaction valued at 225,952 led to the insider holds 2,384 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.26B and an Enterprise Value of 14.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHR has reached a high of $199.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WHR has traded an average of 850.15K shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 54.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.27M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WHR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 4.6M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WHR is 7.00, from 7.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.1 and a low estimate of $3.62, while EPS last year was $5.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.57, with high estimates of $5.53 and low estimates of $3.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.37 and $14.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.92. EPS for the following year is $17.79, with 8 analysts recommending between $22 and $14.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.83B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.01B to a low estimate of $4.68B. As of the current estimate, Whirlpool Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.1B, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.78B, a decrease of -7.30% less than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.66B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.72B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.71B and the low estimate is $15.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.