There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding agilon health inc. (AGL)

The closing price of agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) was $24.30 for the day, up 0.12% from the previous closing price of $24.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1347427 shares were traded. AGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Desai Veeral sold 500 shares for $26.15 per share. The transaction valued at 13,074 led to the insider holds 299,585 shares of the business.

Desai Veeral sold 5,000 shares of AGL for $134,544 on Apr 19. The Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer now owns 299,585 shares after completing the transaction at $26.91 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Shaker Benjamin, who serves as the Chief Markets Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $28.05 each. As a result, the insider received 701,130 and left with 79,543 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGL now has a Market Capitalization of 11.46B and an Enterprise Value of 10.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -121.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $29.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.99.

Shares Statistics:

AGL traded an average of 2.76M shares per day over the past three months and 2.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 412.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 407.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.14% stake in the company. Shares short for AGL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 36.94M with a Short Ratio of 36.94M, compared to 37.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 29.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.43 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, agilon health inc.’s year-ago sales were $653.45M, an estimated increase of 64.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 60.30% less than the figure of $64.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71B, up 60.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.1B and the low estimate is $5.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.