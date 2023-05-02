There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

The closing price of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) was $84.16 for the day, down -0.63% from the previous closing price of $84.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11866542 shares were traded. BABA stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BABA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on July 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $130 from $115 previously.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $130.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BABA now has a Market Capitalization of 215.71B and an Enterprise Value of 163.83B. As of this moment, Alibaba’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BABA has reached a high of $125.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.51.

Shares Statistics:

BABA traded an average of 24.55M shares per day over the past three months and 22.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.60B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.59B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BABA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 55.3M with a Short Ratio of 55.30M, compared to 66.58M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.71 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.53 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $7.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.73. EPS for the following year is $8.75, with 33 analysts recommending between $10.34 and $6.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.51B to a low estimate of $29.64B. As of the current estimate, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $28.35B, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.67B, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.09B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BABA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $118.53B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 47 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.54B and the low estimate is $131.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.