There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) closed the day trading at $25.49 down -0.39% from the previous closing price of $25.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 942521 shares were traded. FIBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FIBK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On February 01, 2023, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $43.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on January 30, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Jensen Kirk D bought 1,000 shares for $25.57 per share. The transaction valued at 25,570 led to the insider holds 18,572 shares of the business.

SCOTT JULIE A sold 288,000 shares of FIBK for $10,261,440 on Feb 28. The Director now owns 2,517,351 shares after completing the transaction at $35.63 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, BRANNEN JAMES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,300 shares for $36.71 each. As a result, the insider received 341,403 and left with 8,385 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIBK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIBK has reached a high of $46.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FIBK traded about 812.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FIBK traded about 929.21k shares per day. A total of 104.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.40M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FIBK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 2.46M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Dividends & Splits

FIBK’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.88, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.65.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.25, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $280.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $292.22M to a low estimate of $271.11M. As of the current estimate, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $291M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $284.46M, a decrease of -4.30% less than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $303.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.91M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.