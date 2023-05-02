There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA)

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) closed the day trading at $83.82 down -2.32% from the previous closing price of $85.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536561 shares were traded. ORA stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.79.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $105 from $103 previously.

On October 21, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $91.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on October 21, 2022, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when ORIX CORP sold 562,500 shares for $87.75 per share. The transaction valued at 49,359,375 led to the insider holds 6,676,077 shares of the business.

ORIX CORP sold 3,750,000 shares of ORA for $329,062,500 on Nov 21. The 10% Owner now owns 7,238,577 shares after completing the transaction at $87.75 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Wong Byron G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,132 shares for $101.62 each. As a result, the insider received 115,032 and left with 4,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.13B and an Enterprise Value of 7.08B. As of this moment, Ormat’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORA has reached a high of $101.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORA traded about 532.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORA traded about 519.34k shares per day. A total of 56.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.92M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ORA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 4.35M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.32% and a Short% of Float of 8.38%.

Dividends & Splits

ORA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.67.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $212.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.34M to a low estimate of $205.15M. As of the current estimate, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.71M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.86M, an increase of 20.00% over than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $850.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $818.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $837.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $734.16M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $953.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $895.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.