There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

The closing price of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) was $238.95 for the day, up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $238.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1043504 shares were traded. TSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $240.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $237.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 138.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 333.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on February 16, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $245.

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Accumulate and also upped its target price recommendation from $235 to $255.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $254.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $254 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Yankee Colin sold 1,335 shares for $250.00 per share. The transaction valued at 333,750 led to the insider holds 9,886 shares of the business.

Kersey Melissa sold 1,700 shares of TSCO for $403,867 on Feb 16. The EVP Chief HR Officer now owns 8,051 shares after completing the transaction at $237.57 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Ellison Noni L, who serves as the SVP General Counsel of the company, sold 2,325 shares for $239.06 each. As a result, the insider received 555,811 and left with 1,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 26.20B and an Enterprise Value of 30.71B. As of this moment, Tractor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSCO has reached a high of $251.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 234.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 214.88.

Shares Statistics:

TSCO traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TSCO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 4.61M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, TSCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 38.70% for TSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.15 and a low estimate of $3.86, while EPS last year was $3.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.36, with high estimates of $2.53 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.76 and $10.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.5. EPS for the following year is $11.56, with 31 analysts recommending between $12 and $10.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.39B to a low estimate of $4.21B. As of the current estimate, Tractor Supply Company’s year-ago sales were $3.9B, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.6B, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.2B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.58B and the low estimate is $15.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.