This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

In the latest session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) closed at $15.21 down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $15.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9456879 shares were traded. CLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 130.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13.60 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Goncalves Celso L Jr bought 6,500 shares for $15.18 per share. The transaction valued at 98,697 led to the insider holds 237,727 shares of the business.

Yocum Arlene M bought 1,500 shares of CLF for $22,703 on Apr 28. The Director now owns 83,454 shares after completing the transaction at $15.14 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, GONCALVES LOURENCO, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $14.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,496,350 and bolstered with 2,464,885 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLF now has a Market Capitalization of 8.35B and an Enterprise Value of 12.85B. As of this moment, Cleveland-Cliffs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLF has reached a high of $27.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLF has traded an average of 10.11M shares per day and 11.81M over the past ten days. A total of 515.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 508.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 30.04M with a Short Ratio of 30.04M, compared to 33.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CLF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.07B to a low estimate of $5.44B. As of the current estimate, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.34B, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.74B, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.4B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.99B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.87B and the low estimate is $18.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.