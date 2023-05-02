This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT)

As of close of business last night, HireRight Holdings Corporation’s stock clocked out at $10.84, up 2.26% from its previous closing price of $10.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837950 shares were traded. HRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $9.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when RJC GIS Holdings LLC sold 3,100 shares for $10.48 per share. The transaction valued at 32,488 led to the insider holds 7,893,331 shares of the business.

RJC GIS Holdings LLC sold 86,862 shares of HRT for $893,810 on Apr 17. The 10% Owner now owns 7,896,431 shares after completing the transaction at $10.29 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, RJC GIS Holdings LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 42,669 shares for $10.14 each. As a result, the insider received 432,664 and left with 7,983,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRT now has a Market Capitalization of 805.13M and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. As of this moment, HireRight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRT has reached a high of $18.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HRT traded 316.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 457.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HRT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.48M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $172.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.9M to a low estimate of $164.93M. As of the current estimate, HireRight Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $198.71M, an estimated decrease of -13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.86M, a decrease of -13.70% less than the figure of -$13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.51M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $740.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $717.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $731.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $806.67M, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $782.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $805.75M and the low estimate is $767M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.