This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)

As of close of business last night, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s stock clocked out at $51.81, down -0.82% from its previous closing price of $52.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11030320 shares were traded. SCHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCHW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $99 to $68.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81.50 to $67.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Brown Marianne Catherine bought 5,000 shares for $53.47 per share. The transaction valued at 267,340 led to the insider holds 9,984 shares of the business.

Clark Bernard J. bought 5,000 shares of SCHW for $274,154 on Mar 17. The MD, Head of Adivsor Services now owns 120,653 shares after completing the transaction at $54.83 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, MARTIN-FLICKINGER GERRI, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,700 shares for $54.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,396 and bolstered with 8,455 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCHW now has a Market Capitalization of 95.97B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $86.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCHW traded 26.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.62B. Insiders hold about 6.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 28.55M with a Short Ratio of 28.55M, compared to 15.78M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.89, SCHW has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 24.20% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.69 and $3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.33. EPS for the following year is $4.18, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $3.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $4.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.92B to a low estimate of $4.68B. As of the current estimate, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.75B, a decrease of -12.20% less than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.55B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.76B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.28B and the low estimate is $20.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.