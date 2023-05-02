Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY)

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) closed the day trading at $19.77 down -3.33% from the previous closing price of $20.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1713356 shares were traded. ARRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.53.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARRY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 28, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hottinger Tyson sold 8,500 shares for $20.74 per share. The transaction valued at 176,292 led to the insider holds 75,547 shares of the business.

Stacherski Kenneth R. sold 1,327 shares of ARRY for $24,409 on Sep 19. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 99,902 shares after completing the transaction at $18.39 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Schmid Gerrard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $21.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 151,650 and bolstered with 41,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARRY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 4.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARRY has reached a high of $24.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARRY traded about 4.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARRY traded about 2.56M shares per day. A total of 150.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.53M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.93% stake in the company. Shares short for ARRY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.85M with a Short Ratio of 16.85M, compared to 16.15M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.18% and a Short% of Float of 12.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $322.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $330.5M to a low estimate of $318M. As of the current estimate, Array Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $300.59M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $503.65M, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $565M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $451.14M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.