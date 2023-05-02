Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

The closing price of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) was $0.35 for the day, down -6.09% from the previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0226 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1891944 shares were traded. CENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3318.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CENN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENN now has a Market Capitalization of 104.60M and an Enterprise Value of -69.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has reached a high of $2.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4435, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8277.

Shares Statistics:

CENN traded an average of 2.73M shares per day over the past three months and 1.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 261.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.26M. Insiders hold about 37.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CENN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.26M with a Short Ratio of 12.26M, compared to 9.18M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.71%.