Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

The closing price of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) was $33.59 for the day, up 1.05% from the previous closing price of $33.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516493 shares were traded. PGNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PGNY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On January 05, 2023, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 16, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Payson Norman sold 200 shares for $56.29 per share. The transaction valued at 11,258 led to the insider holds 580,656 shares of the business.

Schlanger David J sold 10,224 shares of PGNY for $357,840 on Apr 24. The Executive Chairman now owns 73,487 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Anevski Peter, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 1,857 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 64,995 and left with 215,924 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGNY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.01B and an Enterprise Value of 2.83B. As of this moment, Progyny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 110.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 113.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has reached a high of $46.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.54.

Shares Statistics:

PGNY traded an average of 986.03K shares per day over the past three months and 753.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.62M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PGNY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.57M with a Short Ratio of 6.57M, compared to 6.6M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $248.43M to a low estimate of $240.2M. As of the current estimate, Progyny Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.22M, an estimated increase of 42.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.35M, an increase of 29.90% less than the figure of $42.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $257.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $786.91M, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.