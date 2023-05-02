Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) closed the day trading at $9.67 up 1.47% from the previous closing price of $9.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1696191 shares were traded. SHO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Compass Point on March 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $10.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Springer Robert C sold 1 shares for $12.35 per share. The transaction valued at 12 led to the insider holds 540,523 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.00B and an Enterprise Value of 3.00B. As of this moment, Sunstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHO has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHO traded about 2.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHO traded about 1.64M shares per day. A total of 212.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.71M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SHO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.01M with a Short Ratio of 12.01M, compared to 13.21M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 9.15%.

Dividends & Splits

SHO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $229.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $243.31M to a low estimate of $209.26M. As of the current estimate, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.31M, an estimated increase of 33.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.9M, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $33.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $308.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $257M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $864.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $980.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $912.05M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $902.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.