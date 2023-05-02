Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) was $38.22 for the day, down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $38.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 750191 shares were traded. TNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TNL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On February 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $71 to $49.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Underperform on October 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $77 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when CHAVY OLIVIER sold 7,900 shares for $38.02 per share. The transaction valued at 300,358 led to the insider holds 4,511 shares of the business.

CHAVY OLIVIER sold 2,650 shares of TNL for $99,402 on Mar 17. The insider now owns 12,411 shares after completing the transaction at $37.51 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, HERRERA GEORGE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,069 shares for $37.53 each. As a result, the insider received 77,650 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.89B and an Enterprise Value of 8.08B. As of this moment, Travel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNL has reached a high of $58.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.93.

Shares Statistics:

TNL traded an average of 732.86K shares per day over the past three months and 788.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TNL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 2.78M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, TNL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.88 and $4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.41. EPS for the following year is $6.13, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $5.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $981.41M to a low estimate of $835M. As of the current estimate, Travel + Leisure Co.’s year-ago sales were $922M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $959M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.16B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.