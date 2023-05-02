Update from Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) was $96.93 for the day, down -2.24% from the previous closing price of $99.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2268652 shares were traded. DLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.58.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on March 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $100 from $121 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $91 to $81.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $128.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2022, with a $128 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Corey Dyer sold 4,401 shares for $104.19 per share. The transaction valued at 458,540 led to the insider holds 30,026 shares of the business.

Sharp Christopher sold 4,235 shares of DLR for $508,200 on Feb 02. The EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Lee Jeannie, who serves as the EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $115.00 each. As a result, the insider received 115,000 and left with 10,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLR now has a Market Capitalization of 28.88B and an Enterprise Value of 47.54B. As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 67.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 52.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLR has reached a high of $152.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.88.

Shares Statistics:

DLR traded an average of 2.58M shares per day over the past three months and 2.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 289.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.34M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DLR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.54M with a Short Ratio of 15.54M, compared to 13.77M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.88, DLR has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.47.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 20.10% less than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.69B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.28B and the low estimate is $5.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.