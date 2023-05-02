Update from Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD): A steady trajectory

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) closed the day trading at $81.42 down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $82.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5395765 shares were traded. GILD stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GILD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $87.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Parsey Merdad sold 6,126 shares for $78.99 per share. The transaction valued at 483,893 led to the insider holds 70,130 shares of the business.

Parsey Merdad sold 12,984 shares of GILD for $1,038,225 on Mar 01. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 70,130 shares after completing the transaction at $79.96 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Parsey Merdad, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 553 shares for $85.33 each. As a result, the insider received 47,187 and left with 45,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GILD now has a Market Capitalization of 102.67B and an Enterprise Value of 121.51B. As of this moment, Gilead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GILD has reached a high of $89.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GILD traded about 6.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GILD traded about 6.27M shares per day. A total of 1.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GILD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.25M with a Short Ratio of 15.25M, compared to 15.2M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

GILD’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.00, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.85. The current Payout Ratio is 109.20% for GILD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.29 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.63 and $6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.86. EPS for the following year is $7.23, with 27 analysts recommending between $7.88 and $6.43.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $6.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.68B to a low estimate of $6.22B. As of the current estimate, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.26B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.81B, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.43B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GILD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.28B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.22B and the low estimate is $26.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.