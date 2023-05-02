Update from Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) was $262.09 for the day, down -2.07% from the previous closing price of $267.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588930 shares were traded. INSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $270.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $258.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3067.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

On March 29, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $300.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $245 to $308.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Ebeling Philip sold 7,000 shares for $275.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,925,000 led to the insider holds 243 shares of the business.

Herbert Timothy P. sold 11,715 shares of INSP for $3,223,617 on Feb 15. The CEO and President now owns 17,889 shares after completing the transaction at $275.17 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Herbert Timothy P., who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 20,138 shares for $275.52 each. As a result, the insider received 5,548,477 and left with 29,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSP now has a Market Capitalization of 6.94B and an Enterprise Value of 6.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -159.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has reached a high of $282.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 252.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 226.32.

Shares Statistics:

INSP traded an average of 346.00K shares per day over the past three months and 340.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.33M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.51 and -$1.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $129M to a low estimate of $110.6M. As of the current estimate, Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.38M, an estimated increase of 71.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.43M, an increase of 44.90% less than the figure of $71.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $139M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $560M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $569.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $407.86M, up 39.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $730.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $756.2M and the low estimate is $705.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.