Update from Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) was $2.71 for the day, down -3.90% from the previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 968140 shares were traded. JMIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JMIA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2020, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JMIA now has a Market Capitalization of 309.62M and an Enterprise Value of 95.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has reached a high of $10.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1028, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7435.

Shares Statistics:

JMIA traded an average of 2.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.88M. Shares short for JMIA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.03M with a Short Ratio of 12.03M, compared to 8.47M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.43 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$1.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.6M to a low estimate of $49.4M. As of the current estimate, Jumia Technologies AG’s year-ago sales were $47.59M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.1M, a decrease of -0.40% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JMIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $229.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $221.88M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $306.06M and the low estimate is $239.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.