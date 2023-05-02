Update from Olin Corporation (OLN): A steady trajectory

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) closed the day trading at $54.97 down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $55.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1456075 shares were traded. OLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OLN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Gumpel Damian sold 13,000 shares for $62.65 per share. The transaction valued at 814,410 led to the insider holds 17,155 shares of the business.

Alderman Heidi S sold 2,000 shares of OLN for $128,020 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $64.01 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, VARILEK JAMES A, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $56.56 each. As a result, the insider received 2,828,090 and left with 17,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.25B and an Enterprise Value of 10.00B. As of this moment, Olin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLN has reached a high of $67.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OLN traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OLN traded about 1.51M shares per day. A total of 134.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.40M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OLN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 2.65M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

OLN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15. The current Payout Ratio is 8.40% for OLN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1575:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $2.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.74. EPS for the following year is $7.74, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.25 and $5.51.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.45B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, Olin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.62B, an estimated decrease of -18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15B, a decrease of -8.50% over than the figure of -$18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.38B, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.55B and the low estimate is $7.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.