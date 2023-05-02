Update from Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) was $25.26 for the day, down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $25.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532864 shares were traded. STR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Conoscenti Christopher L. bought 2,500 shares for $20.19 per share. The transaction valued at 50,475 led to the insider holds 174,601 shares of the business.

Conoscenti Christopher L. bought 5,000 shares of STR for $109,200 on Mar 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 172,101 shares after completing the transaction at $21.84 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Conoscenti Christopher L., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $22.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 112,000 and bolstered with 167,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.02B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. As of this moment, Sitio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STR has reached a high of $33.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.53.

Shares Statistics:

STR traded an average of 817.65K shares per day over the past three months and 516.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.51M. Insiders hold about 2.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 124.65% stake in the company. Shares short for STR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 4.08M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.03, STR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $159M to a low estimate of $150.2M. As of the current estimate, Sitio Royalties Corp.’s year-ago sales were $22.61M, an estimated increase of 583.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.35M, an increase of 82.60% less than the figure of $583.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $629.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $668.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.61M, up 80.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $746.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $862M and the low estimate is $647M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.