Update from Visteon Corporation (VC): A steady trajectory

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) closed the day trading at $135.50 down -3.48% from the previous closing price of $140.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583789 shares were traded. VC stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $125.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on October 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $112 to $129.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Trecker Kristin sold 2,050 shares for $159.01 per share. The transaction valued at 325,970 led to the insider holds 6,084 shares of the business.

Vallance Robert R sold 4,648 shares of VC for $763,434 on Mar 10. The Senior Vice President now owns 20,782 shares after completing the transaction at $164.25 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, MANZO ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $168.69 each. As a result, the insider received 337,370 and left with 2,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.96B and an Enterprise Value of 3.95B. As of this moment, Visteon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VC has reached a high of $171.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 155.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VC traded about 318.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VC traded about 374.4k shares per day. A total of 28.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.78M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.49% stake in the company. Shares short for VC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 744.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 704.41k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $1.42, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.65 and $6.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.15. EPS for the following year is $9.8, with 15 analysts recommending between $10.65 and $8.45.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $973.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $913M. As of the current estimate, Visteon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $848M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 26.10% over than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $985M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.66B and the low estimate is $4.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.