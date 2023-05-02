What shareholders can do to beat the market with Celanese Corporation (CE) stock

In the latest session, Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) closed at $104.63 down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $106.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886907 shares were traded. CE stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Celanese Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $120 from $105 previously.

On March 02, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $135 to $140.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $98 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Murray Mark Christopher bought 1,200 shares for $117.15 per share. The transaction valued at 140,580 led to the insider holds 10,589 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CE now has a Market Capitalization of 12.07B and an Enterprise Value of 25.68B. As of this moment, Celanese’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CE has reached a high of $161.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CE has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 882.11k over the past ten days. A total of 108.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 2.86M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CE is 2.80, from 2.74 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $5.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.97, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $2.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.5 and $10.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.96. EPS for the following year is $14.53, with 22 analysts recommending between $16.65 and $11.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.86B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.65B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of the current estimate, Celanese Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.54B, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.07B, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.48B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.67B, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.67B and the low estimate is $11.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.