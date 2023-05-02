What shareholders can do to beat the market with Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) stock

In the latest session, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) closed at $311.25 down -1.96% from its previous closing price of $317.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1146860 shares were traded. DPZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $318.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $310.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on March 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $315 from $344 previously.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $410 to $370.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when HEADEN CYNTHIA A sold 69 shares for $330.10 per share. The transaction valued at 22,777 led to the insider holds 4,742 shares of the business.

HEADEN CYNTHIA A sold 136 shares of DPZ for $40,800 on Mar 13. The EVP, Supply Chain Services now owns 4,867 shares after completing the transaction at $300.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, WEINER RUSSELL J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,333 shares for $303.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,011,840 and bolstered with 3,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DPZ now has a Market Capitalization of 11.22B and an Enterprise Value of 16.31B. As of this moment, Domino’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DPZ has reached a high of $426.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $291.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 320.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 349.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DPZ has traded an average of 846.04K shares per day and 887.97k over the past ten days. A total of 35.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DPZ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.48M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DPZ is 4.84, from 4.51 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.29 and a low estimate of $2.86, while EPS last year was $2.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.12, with high estimates of $3.3 and low estimates of $2.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14 and $12.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.34. EPS for the following year is $14.94, with 31 analysts recommending between $15.98 and $13.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DPZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.54B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.09B and the low estimate is $4.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.