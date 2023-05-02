What shareholders can do to beat the market with NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) stock

As of close of business last night, NuScale Power Corporation’s stock clocked out at $8.54, down -3.72% from its previous closing price of $8.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538938 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On August 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $17.

On August 18, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Murgo Rudy sold 622 shares for $8.25 per share. The transaction valued at 5,132 led to the insider holds 7,228 shares of the business.

Murgo Rudy sold 800 shares of SMR for $7,727 on Mar 10. The Treasurer now owns 7,128 shares after completing the transaction at $9.66 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Reyes Jose N Jr, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 57,292 shares for $10.04 each. As a result, the insider received 575,303 and left with 191,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMR now has a Market Capitalization of 614.27M and an Enterprise Value of 348.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 160.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMR traded 598.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 357.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.80M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 5.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 11.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $14.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.67M to a low estimate of $14.67M. As of the current estimate, NuScale Power Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.17M, an estimated increase of 362.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.8M, up 857.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250M and the low estimate is $250M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.