What shareholders can do to beat the market with ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) stock

As of close of business last night, ServiceNow Inc.’s stock clocked out at $450.41, down -1.96% from its previous closing price of $459.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1423917 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $456.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $449.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NOW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $475 to $548.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $525 to $420.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Bedi Christopher sold 2,613 shares for $447.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,168,481 led to the insider holds 15,752 shares of the business.

Canney Jacqueline P sold 464 shares of NOW for $200,379 on Feb 28. The Chief People Officer now owns 1,887 shares after completing the transaction at $431.85 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Caimi Lara, who serves as the Chief Custmr Ofc-GM Impact Svc of the company, sold 2,975 shares for $431.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,283,939 and left with 98 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOW now has a Market Capitalization of 92.57B and an Enterprise Value of 89.89B. As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 229.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 95.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $521.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 448.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 427.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NOW traded 1.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 203.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.78M, compared to 3.39M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 31 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.29 and a low estimate of $1.89, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.07 and $9.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.5. EPS for the following year is $11.61, with 35 analysts recommending between $13.38 and $10.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 30 analysts expect revenue to total $2.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, ServiceNow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 22.00% over than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.4B and the low estimate is $10.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.