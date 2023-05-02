What shareholders can do to beat the market with Trex Company Inc. (TREX) stock

As of close of business last night, Trex Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $54.73, up 0.13% from its previous closing price of $54.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624606 shares were traded. TREX stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TREX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 478.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 147.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on April 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $64 from $55 previously.

On April 19, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $47 to $54.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $43.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TREX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.45B and an Enterprise Value of 5.69B. As of this moment, Trex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREX has reached a high of $67.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TREX traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 940.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TREX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.42M, compared to 7.25M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.82% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $237.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.4M to a low estimate of $234.95M. As of the current estimate, Trex Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $339.23M, an estimated decrease of -30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $307.57M, a decrease of -20.40% over than the figure of -$30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $361M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $277M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $960.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.