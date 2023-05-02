Which analyst expects Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Baytex Energy Corp.’s stock clocked out at $3.74, down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $3.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1561122 shares were traded. BTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 485.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.20B and an Enterprise Value of 2.89B. As of this moment, Baytex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTE has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8006, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5500.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTE traded 2.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 546.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 541.73M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.27% stake in the company. Shares short for BTE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 31.26M with a Short Ratio of 31.26M, compared to 16.5M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $399.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $399.4M to a low estimate of $399.4M. As of the current estimate, Baytex Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $505.38M, an estimated decrease of -21.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.35M, a decrease of -37.50% less than the figure of -$21.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400.35M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 46.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.1B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.