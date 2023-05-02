Which analyst expects Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) closed at $16.94 down -3.09% from its previous closing price of $17.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518210 shares were traded. PFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Provident Financial Services Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 05, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Harding Matthew K. bought 1,000 shares for $20.48 per share. The transaction valued at 20,481 led to the insider holds 52,280 shares of the business.

LISTA GEORGE bought 1,500 shares of PFS for $30,928 on Mar 10. The Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus now owns 5,241 shares after completing the transaction at $20.62 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, McNerney Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $23.87 each. As a result, the insider received 59,682 and left with 8,713 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B. As of this moment, Provident’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFS has reached a high of $25.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PFS has traded an average of 558.04K shares per day and 442.42k over the past ten days. A total of 74.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PFS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 3.61M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 7.60%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PFS is 0.96, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.34.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $150.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $204.8M to a low estimate of $111.6M. As of the current estimate, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $99.47M, an estimated increase of 51.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $206.5M, an increase of 95.60% over than the figure of $51.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $212.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $623.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.41M, up 44.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $845.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $857.5M and the low estimate is $823.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.