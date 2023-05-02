Which analyst expects SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) closed at $8.95 up 2.99% from its previous closing price of $8.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 830122 shares were traded. SPNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SiriusPoint Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hayes Gretchen A. bought 4,200 shares for $5.98 per share. The transaction valued at 25,116 led to the insider holds 103,391 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPNT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B and an Enterprise Value of 1.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPNT has reached a high of $9.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPNT has traded an average of 569.43K shares per day and 494.99k over the past ten days. A total of 160.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 1.85M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was -$1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.6.