Which analyst expects Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.29, down -2.35% from its previous closing price of $13.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13644101 shares were traded. WBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.24.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On March 17, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Zeiler Gerhard bought 20,000 shares for $14.69 per share. The transaction valued at 293,800 led to the insider holds 230,507 shares of the business.

YANG GEOFFREY Y bought 58,296 shares of WBD for $1,095,275 on May 05. The Director now owns 35,653 shares after completing the transaction at $18.79 per share. On May 02, another insider, Zeiler Gerhard, who serves as the President, International of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $18.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 459,875 and bolstered with 210,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBD now has a Market Capitalization of 36.36B and an Enterprise Value of 81.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBD has reached a high of $20.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WBD traded 17.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 15.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.87B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WBD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 68.54M with a Short Ratio of 68.54M, compared to 68.61M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.87 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $10.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.49B to a low estimate of $10.47B. As of the current estimate, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.16B, an estimated increase of 241.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.8B, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $241.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.55B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.82B, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.58B and the low estimate is $43.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.