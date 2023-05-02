Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) was $16.40 for the day, down -2.03% from the previous closing price of $16.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 828834 shares were traded. WWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WWW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Long Nicholas T. bought 10,000 shares for $16.13 per share. The transaction valued at 161,300 led to the insider holds 26,334 shares of the business.

BOROMISA JEFFREY M bought 100,000 shares of WWW for $1,049,000 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 156,900 shares after completing the transaction at $10.49 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, HOFFMAN BRENDAN, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $10.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 76,875 and bolstered with 48,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WWW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 2.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWW has reached a high of $24.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.24.

Shares Statistics:

WWW traded an average of 1.25M shares per day over the past three months and 899.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.47% stake in the company. Shares short for WWW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 4.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, WWW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $583.2M to a low estimate of $568.21M. As of the current estimate, Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $614.8M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $672.19M, a decrease of -5.80% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $692.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $660.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68B, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.