A correction may be in store for 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares?

As of close of business last night, 2U Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.08, down -13.19% from its previous closing price of $4.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2486497 shares were traded. TWOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9050.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TWOU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWOU now has a Market Capitalization of 433.46M and an Enterprise Value of 1.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWOU has reached a high of $13.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.9596, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4388.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TWOU traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.42M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TWOU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.16M with a Short Ratio of 9.16M, compared to 9.06M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.39% and a Short% of Float of 13.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $234.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $238.7M to a low estimate of $231.5M. As of the current estimate, 2U Inc.’s year-ago sales were $241.46M, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.14M, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $255M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $994.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $980M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $989.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $963.08M, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.