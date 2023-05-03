A correction may be in store for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares?

In the latest session, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) closed at $5.59 down -5.25% from its previous closing price of $5.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1165352 shares were traded. DADA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dada Nexus Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $7.50 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $17.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DADA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.00B and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DADA has reached a high of $15.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DADA has traded an average of 1.71M shares per day and 1.48M over the past ten days. A total of 252.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.99M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DADA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 3.27M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $376.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $382.89M to a low estimate of $370.76M. As of the current estimate, Dada Nexus Limited’s year-ago sales were $281.41M, an estimated increase of 33.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $438.42M, an increase of 38.30% over than the figure of $33.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $474.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $427.15M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DADA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.77B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.