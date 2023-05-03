A correction may be in store for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) shares?

In the latest session, Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) closed at $17.87 down -3.61% from its previous closing price of $18.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648726 shares were traded. JAMF stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jamf Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $28 from $26 previously.

On August 05, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when WUDI JASON sold 16,750 shares for $19.85 per share. The transaction valued at 332,570 led to the insider holds 371,587 shares of the business.

LENDINO JEFF sold 16,476 shares of JAMF for $324,997 on Mar 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 210,881 shares after completing the transaction at $19.73 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, GOODKIND IAN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 11,048 shares for $19.73 each. As a result, the insider received 217,954 and left with 179,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JAMF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.38B and an Enterprise Value of 2.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAMF has reached a high of $31.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JAMF has traded an average of 357.67K shares per day and 488.2k over the past ten days. A total of 122.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.61M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JAMF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 3.18M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $129.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $129.97M to a low estimate of $128.49M. As of the current estimate, Jamf Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $108.26M, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.18M, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.45M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAMF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $562M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $559.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $560.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $478.78M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $670M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $691M and the low estimate is $640.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.