A correction may be in store for The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares?

As of close of business last night, The AES Corporation’s stock clocked out at $22.60, down -2.42% from its previous closing price of $23.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5597112 shares were traded. AES stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

On March 22, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on March 22, 2022, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Gluski Andres sold 748,625 shares for $28.43 per share. The transaction valued at 21,283,409 led to the insider holds 1,285,504 shares of the business.

MILLER JAMES H sold 19,280 shares of AES for $418,073 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AES now has a Market Capitalization of 16.96B and an Enterprise Value of 39.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AES has reached a high of $29.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AES traded 4.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 669.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 666.36M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AES as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.2M with a Short Ratio of 13.20M, compared to 10M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, AES has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9B to a low estimate of $2.78B. As of the current estimate, The AES Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.85B, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.95B, a decrease of -4.20% less than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.62B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.75B and the low estimate is $12.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.