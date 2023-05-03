A glimpse at Alkami Technology Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Alkami Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.01, down -7.17% from its previous closing price of $11.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542362 shares were traded. ALKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALKT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On May 10, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Needham initiated its Buy rating on May 10, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Bohanon Stephen sold 104,904 shares for $12.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,283,800 led to the insider holds 527,473 shares of the business.

Bohanon Stephen sold 25,141 shares of ALKT for $317,130 on Mar 16. The Chf. Strategist & Sales Offr. now owns 537,100 shares after completing the transaction at $12.61 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Bohanon Stephen, who serves as the Chf. Strategist & Sales Offr. of the company, sold 35,738 shares for $13.08 each. As a result, the insider received 467,624 and left with 426,834 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALKT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 1.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALKT has reached a high of $17.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALKT traded 279.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 261.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.28M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALKT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 840.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 833.94k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $58.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.46M to a low estimate of $58.5M. As of the current estimate, Alkami Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $44.79M, an estimated increase of 31.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.94M, an increase of 24.60% less than the figure of $31.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.57M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $260.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.27M, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $322.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330.4M and the low estimate is $312M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.