A glimpse at C3.ai Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) closed at $17.24 down -7.46% from its previous closing price of $18.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8505773 shares were traded. AI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.07.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of C3.ai Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when LEVIN RICHARD C sold 24,000 shares for $30.04 per share. The transaction valued at 720,960 led to the insider holds 209,664 shares of the business.

Parkkinen Juho sold 553 shares of AI for $14,285 on Mar 24. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 341,409 shares after completing the transaction at $25.83 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Parkkinen Juho, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 926 shares for $21.71 each. As a result, the insider received 20,100 and left with 341,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.55B and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $34.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AI has traded an average of 25.68M shares per day and 11.88M over the past ten days. A total of 110.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.86M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 31.19M with a Short Ratio of 31.19M, compared to 24.81M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.80% and a Short% of Float of 32.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $71.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $71.8M to a low estimate of $70.56M. As of the current estimate, C3.ai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.32M, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.44M, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $340.7M and the low estimate is $295M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.