A glimpse at EVgo Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) closed at $5.47 down -3.70% from its previous closing price of $5.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1596174 shares were traded. EVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.44.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EVgo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $6.

On July 07, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.50.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on July 07, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Shevorenkova Olga sold 34,463 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 411,833 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Levy Jonathan Maier sold 10,000 shares of EVGO for $120,400 on Aug 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 20,878 shares after completing the transaction at $12.04 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Zoi Catherine, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 42,083 shares for $11.52 each. As a result, the insider received 484,796 and left with 57,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 472.03M and an Enterprise Value of 276.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVGO has reached a high of $12.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVGO has traded an average of 2.01M shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 69.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 23.03M with a Short Ratio of 23.03M, compared to 23.37M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32.15% and a Short% of Float of 32.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$2.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $26.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $30.82M to a low estimate of $21.8M. As of the current estimate, EVgo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.7M, an estimated increase of 249.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.29M, an increase of 233.70% less than the figure of $249.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $186.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.59M, up 155.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $326M and the low estimate is $173.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 90.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.