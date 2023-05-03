A glimpse at MasterBrand Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) closed at $7.86 down -2.72% from its previous closing price of $8.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 985777 shares were traded. MBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MasterBrand Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,481 shares for $8.51 per share. The transaction valued at 12,608 led to the insider holds 15,779,507 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 1,362 shares of MBC for $11,703 on Jan 23. The 10% Owner now owns 15,778,583 shares after completing the transaction at $8.59 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBC now has a Market Capitalization of 988.10M and an Enterprise Value of 1.92B. As of this moment, MasterBrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBC has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MBC has traded an average of 1.23M shares per day and 872.09k over the past ten days. A total of 127.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.39M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.99% stake in the company. Shares short for MBC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 4.02M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.82B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.