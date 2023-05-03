A glimpse at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.54, down -5.81% from its previous closing price of $11.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4966090 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,948 led to the insider holds 273,108 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares of PTEN for $266,823 on Oct 26. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 331,443 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,328 and left with 348,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.33B and an Enterprise Value of 3.05B. As of this moment, Patterson-UTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTEN traded 3.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.95M with a Short Ratio of 15.95M, compared to 15.54M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.66% and a Short% of Float of 11.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, PTEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 27.87% for PTEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $793.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $837.5M to a low estimate of $774M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $622.24M, an estimated increase of 27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $805.76M, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $857M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $758.14M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.