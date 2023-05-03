ADUS (Addus HomeCare Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Addus HomeCare Corporation’s stock clocked out at $86.50, down -2.57% from its previous closing price of $88.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535016 shares were traded. ADUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADUS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $101.

On April 13, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when GAFFNEY SEAN sold 495 shares for $83.60 per share. The transaction valued at 41,382 led to the insider holds 13,984 shares of the business.

Stevenson Roberton James sold 110 shares of ADUS for $11,378 on Mar 31. The EVP & Chief HR Officer now owns 7,546 shares after completing the transaction at $103.44 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, WATTENBARGER MICHAEL D., who serves as the EVP/Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 783 shares for $98.77 each. As a result, the insider received 77,340 and left with 6,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 1.54B. As of this moment, Addus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADUS has reached a high of $114.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADUS traded 128.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 316.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.86% stake in the company. Shares short for ADUS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 472.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 482.68k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4. EPS for the following year is $4.46, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.73 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $254.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $260.22M to a low estimate of $248.79M. As of the current estimate, Addus HomeCare Corporation’s year-ago sales were $236.94M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.31M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252.52M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $951.12M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.