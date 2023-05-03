An investigation into Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $6.95 in the prior trading day, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) closed at $6.63, down -4.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 825737 shares were traded. AMPY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.58.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMPY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.50.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 22, 2019, with a $10.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Hamm Christopher W. bought 20,000 shares for $6.65 per share. The transaction valued at 133,000 led to the insider holds 115,618 shares of the business.

Hamm Christopher W. bought 20,000 shares of AMPY for $142,800 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 95,618 shares after completing the transaction at $7.14 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Hamm Christopher W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,000 shares for $7.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,110 and bolstered with 75,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPY now has a Market Capitalization of 282.13M and an Enterprise Value of 491.32M. As of this moment, Amplify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has reached a high of $10.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 637.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 399.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.06M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.25M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AMPY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $318.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $318.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.46M, down -30.50% from the average estimate.