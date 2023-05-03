An investigation into Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $10.44 in the prior trading day, Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) closed at $10.21, down -2.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558982 shares were traded. KURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KURA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On July 12, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

On February 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 15, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when DALE STEPHEN sold 9,225 shares for $13.88 per share. The transaction valued at 128,033 led to the insider holds 27,675 shares of the business.

FLOWERS KIRSTEN sold 1,906 shares of KURA for $26,474 on Jan 27. The CCO & Chief Strategy Officer now owns 20,605 shares after completing the transaction at $13.89 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, FORD KATHLEEN, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,821 shares for $13.89 each. As a result, the insider received 25,294 and left with 21,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KURA now has a Market Capitalization of 818.53M and an Enterprise Value of 394.56M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KURA has reached a high of $19.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 602.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 594.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.56M. Insiders hold about 1.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.44% stake in the company. Shares short for KURA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.89M with a Short Ratio of 7.89M, compared to 7.1M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.54% and a Short% of Float of 11.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.41. EPS for the following year is -$2.3, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$2.65.