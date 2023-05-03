An investigation into Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s technical aspects

The price of Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) closed at $9.36 in the last session, down -14.60% from day before closing price of $10.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2071168 shares were traded. PSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PSO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSO now has a Market Capitalization of 7.63B and an Enterprise Value of 8.47B. As of this moment, Pearson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSO has reached a high of $12.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PSO traded on average about 423.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 487.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 725.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 715.37M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 788.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.05M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PSO is 0.26, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.