An investigation into Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s technical aspects

The price of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) closed at $6.22 in the last session, down -5.61% from day before closing price of $6.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6905816 shares were traded. PSEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.92.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PSEC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 25, 2020, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 6,000 shares for $6.87 per share. The transaction valued at 41,220 led to the insider holds 66,492 shares of the business.

Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 4,250 shares of PSEC for $31,909 on Nov 11. The CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO now owns 58,517 shares after completing the transaction at $7.51 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Stark Eugene S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $6.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,100 and bolstered with 52,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSEC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.73B. As of this moment, Prospect’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 35.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSEC has reached a high of $8.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PSEC traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 400.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.81M. Insiders hold about 27.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.42% stake in the company. Shares short for PSEC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.36M, compared to 6.27M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PSEC is 0.72, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.88.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $220.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.04M to a low estimate of $216.72M. As of the current estimate, Prospect Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $181.43M, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $223.25M, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $231.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $215.25M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $896.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $871.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $884.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.9M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $871.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $906.38M and the low estimate is $836.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.