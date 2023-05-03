An investigation into TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL)’s technical aspects

The price of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) closed at $11.63 in the last session, down -3.08% from day before closing price of $12.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521641 shares were traded. TFSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.53.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TFSL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sandler O’Neill on September 21, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Piper Jaffray reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on June 15, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Anderson Barbara J. sold 10,000 shares for $14.09 per share. The transaction valued at 140,900 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

WEIL MEREDITH S sold 7,209 shares of TFSL for $100,493 on Dec 08. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 85,404 shares after completing the transaction at $13.94 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Asher Anthony J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $13.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,530 and bolstered with 61,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFSL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.38B. As of this moment, TFS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFSL has reached a high of $15.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TFSL traded on average about 329.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 332.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TFSL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 2.46M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TFSL is 1.13, which was 1.13 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.32.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $73.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.69M to a low estimate of $72M. As of the current estimate, TFS Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $71.3M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.92M, a decrease of -2.10% less than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $299.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $299.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.4M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $307.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $307.99M and the low estimate is $307.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.