An overall feel about Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) closed at $8.00 down -2.68% from its previous closing price of $8.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994029 shares were traded. AVXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On September 23, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Skarpelos Athanasios sold 50,000 shares for $9.06 per share. The transaction valued at 453,000 led to the insider holds 1,306,458 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVXL now has a Market Capitalization of 610.59M and an Enterprise Value of 466.97M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVXL has reached a high of $15.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVXL has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 793.37k over the past ten days. A total of 77.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.61M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVXL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.59M with a Short Ratio of 15.59M, compared to 15.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.59% and a Short% of Float of 20.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.77.