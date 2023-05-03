An overall feel about Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) closed at $3.31 down -7.28% from its previous closing price of $3.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1765300 shares were traded. CNDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Conduent Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Skelton Clifford bought 47,675 shares for $4.23 per share. The transaction valued at 201,617 led to the insider holds 2,862,831 shares of the business.

Wood Stephen Henry bought 47,455 shares of CNDT for $199,786 on Aug 04. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 478,379 shares after completing the transaction at $4.21 per share. On May 09, another insider, Keyes Louis Edward, who serves as the EVP, Chief Revenue Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,750 and bolstered with 434,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNDT now has a Market Capitalization of 760.05M and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNDT has reached a high of $5.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5292, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9665.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNDT has traded an average of 974.22K shares per day and 701.12k over the past ten days. A total of 216.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.75M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNDT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 3.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $920M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $920M to a low estimate of $920M. As of the current estimate, Conduent Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $967M, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $900M, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $900M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.86B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.87B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.