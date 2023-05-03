An overall feel about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) closed at $3.13 up 2.62% from its previous closing price of $3.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099976 shares were traded. HIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9450.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.75.

On March 25, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.80.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2022, with a $2.80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIVE now has a Market Capitalization of 313.86M and an Enterprise Value of 336.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has reached a high of $8.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1206, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3698.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HIVE has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 120.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.47M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.24% stake in the company. Shares short for HIVE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.11M, compared to 6.57M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.61M, down -50.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.6M and the low estimate is $95.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.